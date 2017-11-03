Richard Verschoor: “Top Rookie in all the races, a good way to end the year”

Despite securing a first podium in race two at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday, it was the fifth place that Richard Verschoor took in race on that pleased the Red Bull-backed driver more.

The MP Motorsport driver started tenth but made good gains early on, before making a good pass on Max Defourny for that fifth position, with Verschoor pleased with the way he managed his tyres throughout the race.

“Well it was a little bit late in coming but it was a really good weekend,” said Verschoor. “You would think that third in Race 2 would make that the best race but in fact it was Race 1 that made me and the team happy.

“Coming from P10 because first qualifying hadn’t gone well I got a great start, passed two off the line and another at the first corner.

“I managed my tyres well through the race, got close to Defourny and then got the move done. I was about the only guy in the field who really did any passing and it was a very satisfying race, we were all very happy.”

Verschoor secured his first Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 podium in race two after avoiding the chaos at turn two on the opening lap that eliminated thirteen cars, before he finished fifth in race three to end the year on a high.

“Race 2 was also good but with a bit of luck as others collided, I had good pace and finished close to Fenestraz which isn’t easy of course and being on the podium is always good,” said Verschoor.

“Race 3 was tough, I was attacking but also having to defend at the same time. The trouble is that as soon as you get close behind someone the tyres start to heat up and you’ve really got to manage that.

“I was trying to find a way past [Will] Palmer who wasn’t that quick but watch my mirrors as well. Still I managed to hold fifth and that wasn’t bad. Top Rookie in all the races, a good way to end the year.”