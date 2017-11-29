Sauber team up with Alfa Romeo in 2018

The Sauber F1 Team will join forces with Alfa Romeo in 2018, as the Italian car manufacturer become the Swiss squad’s title sponsor next year.

The deal involves a multi-year technical, strategic and commercial partnership, which will see the two collaborate in terms of the engineering and technical side of operations.

We are delighted to announce that @alfa_romeo will be

The partnership includes a strategic, commercial and technological cooperation.

The team will be renamed Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team.

The announcement also signals the welcome return of Alfa Romeo to Formula 1, after a thirty-year hiatus. The Italian marque took part in the sport as both a constructor and engine supplier, from 1950 until 1988, during which time the iconic brand took the honour of winning the first ever drivers world championship with Nino Farina.

They now return to the grid in 2018, and will have their logo prominently emblazoned upon the Sauber F1 car from next year. The Swiss squad will be powered by the latest Scuderia Ferrari engine for the upcoming season, and going forward will also be known as the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team.

Sauber Holding AG Chairman, Pascal Picci, was delighted with the deal, which he sees as a fantastic opportunity for Sauber.

“We are very pleased to welcome Alfa Romeo to the Sauber F1 Team.

“Alfa Romeo has a long history of success in Grand Prix racing, and we are very proud that this internationally renowned company has chosen to work with us for its return to the pinnacle of motorsport.

“Working closely with a car manufacturer is a great opportunity for the Sauber Group to further develop its technology and engineering projects.

“We are confident that together we can bring the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team great success, and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Fiat Chrysler Automobile CEO, Sergio Marchionne, was pleased to be a part of bringing Alfa Romeo back into Formula 1, and is excited for what the future holds.

“This agreement with the Sauber F1 Team is a significant step in the reshaping of the Alfa Romeo brand, which will return to Formula 1 after an absence of more than 30 years.

“A storied marque that has helped make the history of this sport, Alfa Romeo will join other major automakers that participate in Formula 1.

“The brand itself will also benefit from the sharing of technology and strategic know-how with a partner of the Sauber F1 Team’s undisputed experience.

“The Alfa Romeo engineers and technicians, who have already demonstrated their capabilities with the newly launched models, Giulia and Stelvio, will have the opportunity to make that experience available to the Sauber F1 Team.

“At the same time, Alfa Romeo fans will once again have the opportunity to support an automaker that is determined to begin writing an exciting new chapter in its unique, legendary sporting history.”