TT heroes descend on the NEC for Motorcycle Live

Racers from the prestigious Isle of Man TT are set to appear at Motorcycle Live, which runs from Saturday 18 November until Sunday 26 November and is held at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

Heading the line up is 23 time TT race winner John McGuinness, 2017 PokerStars Senior TT race winner Michael Dunlop and Ian Hutchinson, who tasted victory this year in the RST Superbike and RL360 Quantum Superstock races.

Other riders set to appear include Conor Cummins, Bruce Anstey, Peter Hickman, Lee Johnston, James Hillier, Ivan Lintin, Dan Kneen and Dean Harrison. 2017 World Champions and current TT lap record holders Ben and Tom Birchall will represent the sidecars, alongside 17 time TT winner Dave Molyneux and his passenger Patrick Farrance.

The TT will once again have its own stand at the show, situated in Hall 2 stand 2D25 and will feature a display of machinery used in this year’s TT races and Classic races. This will include Hutchinson’s Superstock race winner, the fastest Norton around the course which was ridden by Josh Brookes, Hickman’s Trooper Beer Triumph and the Birchall Brothers LCR Honda sidecar.

You’ll also be able to find the Padgetts Motorcycles 250cc Honda that Anstey completed the first ever 120mph+ lap on, Michael Rutter’s Junior Classic winning Ripley Land Racing Honda, the Team Winfield Paton piloted by Brookes in this year’s Senior TT and the Oxford Products Ducati ridden by Hillier.

And the TT stand will offer so much more. There will be photo opportunities with the Senior TT trophy, a high definition giant screen showing on-board laps and giving fans an insight into the training programme that TT rookies go through.

Finally, the stand will host a new multi-platform TT game with two playable kiosks, allowing visitors to ride the course and experience the world famous circuit for themselves.

Tickets are still available on pre-sale, but can also be bought on the day. It’s sure to be an incredible day out with new machinery on show and stars to spot as Birmingham comes alive with the sound of motorcycles.