Albatec Racing announces 2018 British RX Plans in association with NCME

Albatec Racing has announced an collaborative partnership with the National Centre for Motorsport Engineering (NCME) which will see the Dumfries based squad provide career development opportunities for the next generation of Motorsport engineers.

NCME and Albatec will work together in partnership to provide an unrivalled experience to students studying Motorsport and Automotive Performance Engineering at the University of Bolton, both in class and on-event with Albatec’s 2018 MSA British Rallycross Championship campaign.

Team Principal Andy Scott further explained the partnership that has been setup between both parties.

“We’re incredibly excited to be collaborating with the National Centre for Motorsport Engineering at the University of Bolton and see this as a long-term investment for both parties,” said Scott.

“The UK has produced some of the finest technical minds in the business, with engineers holding key positions across the board right up to Formula One. We’re eager to ensure that this continues and expands into Rallycross.”

Albatec Racing brings their expertise to NCME by helping students and staff to understand academic learning in the development, assembly, and preparation of its 600bhp Peugeot 208 Supercar. The Supercar will be engineered at the University’s brand new £13 million state-of-the-art workshops.

Mark Busfield, Director at the National Centre for Motorsport Engineering is excited about the oppurtunities this presents for aspiring young engineers looking to learn and climb the Motorsport ladder.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to be working in collaboration with Albatec Racing and competing in the MSA British Rallycross Championship, a series that is rapidly growing in popularity and strength,” explained Busfield

“Our students can engage fully in true motorsport engineering, and work to understand performance optimisation, and continuously improve the car. We look forward to a long and successful collaboration and are excited to start working with the team.”

After having recently competed in the French Rallycross Championship, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the FIA European Rallycross Championship, Albatec Racing returns to the Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship for 2018.

The target is clear as victory amidst teamwork is what Andy Scott‘s team is looking for.

“We don’t currently have our driver for British Rallycross finalised, that’s the final piece of the puzzle. But one of the major factors in our selection process is to ensure that they are firstly a potential front-runner, we’re not here to finish second,” explained Scott.

“We are also looking for a driver that understands the importance of working with students, our next generation of Motorsport engineers, and appreciates the culture of learning and development which is so essential to every member of a successful Motorsport operation.”