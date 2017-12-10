Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly to compete on “The Amazing Race”

Verizon IndyCar Series drivers Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly will be a part of the 30th season of “The Amazing Race.” The pair teamed up for filming for the series back in October, with the show airing in early January.

Rossi and Daly have been friends for a long time during their racing careers. The pair have even been housemates during their time in the Verizon IndyCar Series. Now, their friendship will reach a new level as they compete against eleven other teams in the popular reality television show.

The premise of the show is that twelve teams of two have to travel 29,000 miles across twelve legs of a race that visits multiple countries across the world. As the legs of the race pass, teams are gradually eliminated, culminating in the first team crossing the line winning a $1 million prize.

Whilst the race has already taken place, it is not yet known who won.

“It was a pretty crazy experience, definitely different than what I thought it would be – but totally worth it,” Daly said. “It was fun to meet a lot of different people from different sports, different avenues of life. The cast really was one of the best parts of the show.”

“I think Alex and I worked better than people might think as teammates,” Conor added. “I’m very excited to have people see what went on and how it all went because I think it was fun. I think people will enjoy seeing us love each other and hate each other.”

Rossi admitted that he hadn’t actually seen too many episodes of the series before taking part, but he was pleasantly surprised with the experience:

“It was different in the sense that it’s not as fast-paced as it appears in the show,” Rossi said. “It was better than I expected because, in the gaps between legs of the race, they actually put you in a hotel and fed you and everything. So it wasn’t kind of extreme like a ‘Survivor’ type of process.

“The legs were really long in the sense that you spent a lot of time in airports, you slept on the floor a lot. It was an interesting experience. Again, I’m very happy that I had the opportunity to do it. It opened my eyes to what reality television is like. I think the fans will have a really good time watching it.”

The first episode of the 30th season of “The Amazing Race” airs on January 3 on CBS.