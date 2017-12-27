Bird shows strong performance in Tech 1 test

After a disappointing debut season in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0, Frank Bird enjoyed a strong test with Tech 1 Racing.

Bird failed to take a single point from the 2017 championship, when he ran with Fortec Motorsport, and switched to the front running team for the end of season test.

“It was really good to test with a different team and to see how things compared,” he said.

“The test overall has been great, the guys in the team have been faultless and the car felt fantastic.

“The pace has been really strong as well and with me not being outside the top 10 is brilliant. It was a great way to end the year and now looking forward to the start of next season.”

Bird found improvements over the four day test and at one point was running third fastest for the championship winning team.

The test boosted Bird’s confidence and his father, Paul Bird, believes it will help him challenge at the front of the field next season.

“Frank really turned a corner last week and showed his true potential,” he said.

“We’ve been working on a few things behind the scenes and this performance is a measure of what he’s capable of.

“I genuinely believe he can now challenge at the front next season and that podiums are a realistic possibility.

“This is the best he has driven throughout his career, so the plan is to take these positives into next season and show what he can do.”

Bird is yet to confirm who he’ll be racing with in his second season in the championship.

The 2018 season begins in April at Paul Ricard.