Piastri Continues Arden Relationship with Eurocup Move

Oscar Piastri will continue his partnership with Arden Motorsport in 2018, with the British Formula 4 vice-champion making the move into the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 championship.

The Australian took six victories on his way to second place behind Jamie Caroline in British F4 in 2017 and only failed to score points on two occasions, but lost out on the title in the final round of the season.

However, his performances earned him the Joe Tandy Memorial Award, while his fellow British F4 racers voted him as the winner of the Driver’s Choice Award, and now he moves up into European competition full-time after a one-off appearance in the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup at the back end of 2017.

“I’m really happy to be staying with Arden as I move up to Formula Renault 2.0 for 2018,” said Piastri. “We’ve had a strong winter test program and driving some of the most iconic tracks in the world is amazing.

“Having some familiar faces in the garage has allowed me to focus on learning as much as I can before the race season starts.”

Arden Motorsport Founder Garry Horner was delighted to be able to retain the services of the young Australian into 2018, with the season set to begin at the Paul Ricard circuit in the south of France in April.

“We are delighted that Oscar will continue to be part of the Arden Team in 2018 and happy to be supporting him in his motorsport career,” said Horner.