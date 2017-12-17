Porsche sets sights on 24 Hours of Le Mans GT domination with four car entry

Porsche have announced they plan to enter four factory-backed cars in the eighty sixth 24 Hours of Le Mans with two Porsche GT Teams from the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA Weathertech Championship.

Lining up for the team in the FIA WEC is Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, and Frédéric Makowiecki, who will share driving duties in the #91 car. In the sister #92 Porsche, Kévin Estre, Michael Christensen and Laurens Vanthoor share seat time for the season.

Meanwhile in America, Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber will be lining up in the #93 while Timo Bernhard, Romain Dumas and Sven Müller take on the challenge in the #94 car.

Porsche will be looking to their drivers to use past experiences as they take on the challenge of one of the greatest endurance races in the world, aiding them through this is the knowledge of Bamber, Bernhard, Dumas and Tandy who share four outright victories.

Elsewhere in the GTE-Am class a number of customer teams have applied with the 2017-spec 911 RSR, while a total of seven 911 RSR’s have been sold to customers competing in the FIA WEC and the European Le Mans Series.

Elsewhere, along with the IMSA duties, Time Bernhard will return to GT racing in Germany as he takes on the ADAC GT Masters with his own Team 75 Bernhard; and contesting the Blancpain GT Series Endurance cup and the Intercontinental GT Cup will be Romain Dumas, Frédéric Makowiecki, Dirk Werner in a 911 GT3 R.