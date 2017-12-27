Thiim and Sørensen announced at TF Sport for 2018 British GT challenge

The 2018 British GT Championship looks set to get some international challengers for the upcoming season as TF Sport have announced 2016 World Endurance champions Nicki Thiim and Marco Sørensen alongside 2016 British GT title winner Derek Johnston.

Thiim and Sørensen will continue their works Aston Martin Racing driving duties in the FIA World Endurance Championship alongside the British programme.

Tom Ferrier, TF Sport Director was delighted to bring the new pair to the team, “To have Nicki and Marco join us is a great story. They are both some of the fastest guys in GT cars and having worked with Nicki last year I have experienced this first hand.

“Derek and Mark are going to have to raise their game to keep up with these guys! If they do that, we will be winning races from the outset. A big thanks to AMR for letting us have these guys for the year.”

Marco Sørensen has prior experience in the UK, and while it was some time ago, he is hoping to be able to get up to speed quickly.

“I’m really excited to be joining the British GT Championship.” said Sørensen. “I last raced in the UK in 2008 in Formula Ford and as soon as I knew this deal was happening, I looked up the tracks and I’m pleased to say that they’re all on there!

“To start a new series with a team like TF Sport is extra-special as they’re a top team and have demonstrated that they know how to win.

“I’ll be pairing up with Derek – I met him at the Autosport show – and he’s a great guy. It will be challenging for the both of us and it’s my job to make him go as fast as possible.

“I’m not used to the Pro – Am format, but I’ll coach him my way and I’m sure we’ll have a great battle for wins and the title – with the guys on the other side of the garage!”

Nicki Thiim added, “This should be a lot of fun, it’s an amazing opportunity. I’ve met Mark, he’s an interesting guy – he told me – I think it was at Sebring – about many of his races and he’s obviously quick, so I look forward to working with him in the new year!

“For my side, it’s all about new challenges with Aston Martin. We had a great time with TF Sport in the ELMS this year, and this will be the same.

“They’re a great bunch of guys and I know Brands, Silverstone, but have yet to experience all of the British circuits. It’s great to stay with TF Sport and be with those guys again, it’s really important and I’m looking forward to joining the British GT scene.”