Tyre Test A Good Way to End the Year – Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez has rounded out a strong year for the Sahara Force India Formula 1 Team by completing a successful test of Pirelli‘s 2018 tyre compounds at the post-season Abu Dhabi tyre test.

Perez completed 52 laps on the final day of testing, setting the fourth quickest time on a day when the Mexican says a lot was learned in preparation for the 2018 season.

“I think we achieved a lot this week,” said Perez. “We’ve run on as many tyre compounds as we could and that’s given us a good idea of what to expect next year.

“It was a normal day in the car and a good way to end the year.”

Perez finished seventh in the 2017 drivers’ world championship, despite it being his first year with Force India in which he didn’t feature on the podium at any event.

With the tyre test complete, Perez will now look to 2018 and improving on his strong form throughout this year.