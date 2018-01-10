Andre Villas-Boas in Hospital After Dakar Crash

Football manager Andre Villas-Boas was taken to hospital after crashing out of the 2018 Dakar Rally.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss crashed his Toyota Hilux into a sand dune on stage four and was airlifted to hospital with a back injury.

The accident did not break any bones and he is expected to leave hospital later today.

His Overdrive team director, Jean-Marc Fortin, said: “Andre was taken to the hospital with a back injury.

“It was unfortunate for Andre, who was making a very positive debut in the Dakar.”

At the time of his accident, Villas-Boas was in 41st place six hours, 10 minutes and 52 seconds behind leader Peugeot’s Stephane Peterhansel.

Villas-Boas left Chinese football team Shanghai SIPG last year in order to follow in the footsteps of his uncle Pedro, who competed in the 1982 and 1984 editions of the Dakar.

After being talked out of entering in the motorcycle category by KTM manager Alex Doringer, Villas-Boas paired himself up with fellow Portuguese and former motorcycle frontrunner Ruben Faria.

He was competing for ‘Race for Good’ charity with the aim to raise awareness for Ace Africa, an organisation that supports communities in their mission to become self-sufficient, and APPACDM, a learning disability charity.