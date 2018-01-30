Boutsen Ginion announce 2 Honda’s for WTCR

Boutsen Ginion Racing are the fourth team to announce plans for the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) with confirmation of a 2-car entry for 2018.

The Belgian team are set to a pair of the new Honda Civic Type-R’s with a line up set to be established at a later date.

“It’s a new and great challenge which is coming for my team ! I am pleased to start a new adventure in the FIA World Touring Car Cup,” said an excited Olivier Lainé, the team manager.

“After two years full of successes, it made sense for us to continue with Honda. I am really looking forward to start the first tests with the new Civic TCR.”

With the older Civic model, the team won consecutive drivers championships in TCR Benelux at the hands of Stéphane Lémeret and Benjamin Lessennes and also claimed a victory in Buriram last year with 2018 Comtoyou pilot Aurélien Panis.

The team will have to learn the new car, although they will arrive in Morocco with an abundance of experience beneath them.

This confirms the first Honda’s for the WTCR grid although given the success of the old Civic, there are likely to be more.

The older iteration was a consistent contender in the TCR International Series and is a multiple champion across several national TCR championships.

The new edition has proved it has the potential to be equally strong following a positive debut in the the Dubai 24 Hours with RKC/TGM Motorsport, setting the fifth fastest lap.

Whilst the car failed to make the checkered flag, it nonetheless completed a significant amount of valuable miles in preparation for the cars full debut.