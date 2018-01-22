British F4 Rookie Cup returns as 2018 prizes revealed

The Rookie Cup will return for the 2018 British Formula 4 championship after being replaced by the Challenge Cup in 2017.

Drivers with no previous car racing experience will once again be eligible for the Cup, which has previously been won by Alex Quinn and Enaam Ahmed.

The rookie champion will receive a free entry into the 2019 British F4 championship.

In addition, the first rookie to take an overall race in will receive £5000.

The Challenge Cup, a series designed for drivers who could only run partial campaigns, will not return for a second season. It received only six entrants in 2017, and there were often less than three competitors at an event.

In the overall championship, a number of prizes will be on offer for all drivers.

The first driver to win all three races in a meeting – a feat so far only achieved by Jamie Caroline in the series’ short history – will be awarded £10,000.

The driver who makes up the most positions in races one and three will win the Most Improved Driver award, receiving a set of Hankook tyres for testing.

Most importantly, FIA Super License points will be awarded to the top seven drivers, with the champion receiving 12 of the 40 points needed for an FIA Super License.

The champion will also win a fully funded test with a leading European Formula 3 team.

There are also prizes on offer for teams, including the Pole Position Prize credit at each event and vouchers for the top technicians.