Carlin to take a year out of British F4

Carlin is taking a year out from the British Formula 4 championship, where it has been the most successful team to date.

After taking the teams’ and drivers’ titles in all three of the series’ seasons since its inception, Carlin is taking a sabbatical from the championship this season “due to an increase in the number of programmes the team is involved in”.

The British squad is expanding to the IndyCar championship this season, as well as making a return to the FIA Formula 2 championship. It will also continue to run in the European and British Formula 3 series, the EuroFormula Open, and the Indy Lights series this year.

“Having won every teams’ and drivers’ title since the series’ inception in 2015, we’re obviously very sad to miss the 2018 season, but will watch with interest the next batch of F4 stars coming through the ranks,” the team told Autosport.

“We will continue to make our F4 cars available for testing throughout the year and in preparation for 2019.

“We’d like to thank the organisers of British F4 and Ford Performance for their support over the last three seasons and look forward to rejoining the series in the future.”