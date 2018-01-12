DG Sport prepare 2-car entry for WTCR

2017 TCR Europe Trophy champions DG Sport Competition are working on finalising a 2-car entry for the new FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The team are looking to swap out their old Opel Astra TCR’s, which they had a troubled campaign with in the International Series last year, for a pair of the fully fledged TCR upgrade of their European trophy winning Peugeot 308 Cup car.

The team are yet to finalise the project as they search for the necessary funds required and a pair of fast drivers.

Few suggestions have been made regarding their line-up, although Aurélien Comte is surely the best placed of the existing DG Sport drivers having secured the Europe Trophy and wins in the Benelux series in the older Peugeot last season.

“I am very confident in the potential of the new car produced by Peugeot Sport and I am certain that we will be able to quickly announce our line-up,” stated team-manager Christian Jupin.

“With the rising budget in the WTCR, we are forced to postpone the confirmation of our participation,” he continues, “it is clear that the visibility and the returns for the sponsors and partners will be much better with the FIA World Touring Car Cup, which will surely help us finalise it.”