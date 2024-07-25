Yasir Seaidan a last-minute addition for Baja Aragon

Much like Nasser Al-Attiyah, Yasir Seaidan will race in the Challenger category for the first time at this weekend’s Baja España Aragón. In fact, Al-Attiyah’s crew will be with Seaidan every step of the way as his #357 Taurus T3 Max will be prepared by Nasser Racing Camp.

Seaidan is currently second in the World Rally-Raid Championship’s SSV standings with one race to go. He had led the points for much of the season before a Stage #1 retirement at the Desafío Ruta 40 in June dropped him behind Sebastián Guayasamín by six. The top three, with DR 40 winner Ricardo Ramilo in third, are separated by just twenty points.

Aragón will be his first FIA World Baja Cup start since 2021 when he finished second in the championship to fellow Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi. Afterwards, Seaidan turned his focus to the FIA’s Middle East Baja Cup, placing fourth in the 2023 standings, as well as the national Saudi Toyota Rally Championship. In January, he finished third in SSV at the Dakar Rally.

Seaidan will be one of twelve Taurus T3 Max cars entered at Aragón, including Al-Attiyah, and among fifty-eight Challengers; a Challenger car is a race-spec version of an SSV. By entering the class, Seaidan will have experience in four of five FIA categories as he previously competed in the premier Ultimate class (then T1) and Stock (T2). His 2021 vice-champion run came in a Mini JCW Rally T1.

Omar Allahim will be his co-driver. The two first worked together at the 2020 Andalucía Rally, also in Spain, where their Mini finished tenth.

Nasser Racing Camp is a rally test track owned by Al-Attiyah and located in Castellfollit del Boix, a roughly three-hour drive from Aragón. The camp welcomed teams before heading to Teruel for the race.

The Baja Aragón runs 26–28 July.