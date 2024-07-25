Zhou Guanyu Sees Positive Signs in Sauber Upgrades

Zhou Guanyu thinks the updates introduced by Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber are a step in the right direction despite the team still not getting off the mark in the Constructors Championship.

Despite Valtteri Bottas being the only drive at Sauber to receive the upgrades, Zhou is pleased with the progress that the team have made after they introduced a new set of updates at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix. Heading into the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix Sauber are set to introduce more upgrades and despite not receiving them, Zhou is hoping it’ll be another step in the right direction.

Speaking to F1TV, Zhou said: “It was only Valtteri’s car [that had the upgrades] so I’ve had the same car from Silverstone.

“He’s making another further upgrade this weekend, and we need to see if that makes another step because clearly it was a step in the right direction as we can see some gain throughout the entire weekend with everything in place.”

Zhou is under pressure to keep his place in Formula 1 with options on the 2025 grid continuing to fall away from him. Despite neither driver scoring points, Bottas has certainly got the better of the Chinese driver, and that’s the reason that its unlikely he’ll be kept on at Sauber in 2025 alongside Nico Hülkenberg.