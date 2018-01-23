Elite Motorsport announces Johnson for 2018 Ginetta Junior campaign

Elite Motorsport has announced the first driver in its extended Ginetta Junior championship line-up.

Winter Series front runner Greg Johnson is the first of six drivers to be announced for the Norfolk team’s 2018 squad.

Johnson joined Elite at the start of last season after making his car racing debut with Rob Boston Racing in 2016. Though often struggling to take top results, Johnson showed clear improvement from his debut season. He finished 15th in the championship with a best result of ninth at Silverstone.

The 16-year-old continued with the team for the Winter Series at the end of last year, where he finished third behind Adam Smalley and Kiren Jewiss.

Johnson will be hoping to take the strong form into the main championship as he heads into his third season in the series.