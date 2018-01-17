Emil Bergkvist takes step back to JWRC to move forward

2015 ERC Junior title winner Emil Bergkvist has announced that he will be competing in the 2018 Junior World Rally Championship after two arduous seasons in WRC2.

After securing the ERC Junior title in 2015 with Opel, the Swede switched to the Citroën DS3 R5, competing in four events in 2016, with the highest finish of seventh place in class.

Last year Bergkvist competed in six events with two sixth place finishes in class being the highlight of the year. The final two rallies of the year saw a change of co-driver as WRC winner Ola Fløene formed a nordic alliance.

“I’m extremely grateful to get the chance to drive in JWRC,” said Bergkvist. “In particular, I would like to thank Jourdan Serderidis and J-Motorsport, without them this would not be possible.”

The 2018 JWRC gets underway at Rally Sweden and runs over five events, with all competitors taking part in identical Ford Fiesta R2T cars.

“This feels like the right step in my career, now I will be able to focus more on driving and hope the results will come,

“We are humble about the task and are prepared for a tough one without everyone driving the same cars.

“I will bring my past experiences from both the ERC and the WRC and hope to take advantage of it, to be able to fight for the title” added Bergkvist.

Winners of the JWRC will get the chance to competing in the 2019 WRC2 Championship in their own Ford Fiesta R5 with all starting fees, tyres and fuel covered.