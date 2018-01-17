Frank Bird Joins Tech 1 Racing for Second Eurocup Season

British racer Frank Bird has become the third driver to be confirmed to race for Tech 1 Racing in the 2018 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series, joining Thomas Neubauer and Neil Verhagen.

Bird switches from Fortec Motorsports for his sophomore campaign, having endured a pointless season in the ultra-competitive championship in 2017, but with limited single seater experience compared to his rivals, it was certainly a learning year for the Briton, and he is looking to use what he learned to improve in the upcoming season.

“I’m really excited to be joining Tech 1 Racing for this year’s Formula Renault championship,” said Bird. “They have a great history in this category and some great drivers have passed through their hands. Hopefully, I can follow in their footsteps and do a good job for the team and my sponsors.

“Although my first season was very difficult, it gave me an idea of what I need to improve and work on in my second year in the championship. Right from the first test the team and I hit it off straight away and worked well together. In fact, it felt like we’d been working together for years!”

Bird feels his qualifying performances let him down during his rookie campaign, and he is looking to address this issue in 2018, and should that be the case, he feels he can score points in every race.

“My aim is to improve in qualifying, which was one of my weaker areas last year,” said Bird. “This will put me in a stronger position to aim for a place in the top 10 in the races and score points in every heat.

“I would also like to thank Tech 1 Racing, my sponsors and my parents for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait for the new season to get underway.”