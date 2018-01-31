Ghiotto Makes Campos Racing Switch for 2018 Formula 2 Campaign

Luca Ghiotto will remain in the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2018 after the Italian made the switch to Campos Vexatec Racing.

The twenty-two-year-old raced to fourth place in the championship for Russian Time back in 2017 after racing for Trident Racing in the GP2 Series the previous year, and Ghiotto has been a race winner in both seasons.

“I am obviously very excited to be joining Campos Vexatec Racing,” said Ghiotto. “Adrián Campos has the highest culture of motorsport due to his past as Formula 1 driver and the following experience as winning team principal.

“This is a great opportunity for me, because Campos Racing has shown many times that it is one of the best place for a young driver to be and I intend to make the most of this opportunity, while doing the best possible job for the team.

“I would like to thanks Adrián Campos and all the team for this opportunity and I’m sure it is going to be an intense and successful season for us together.”

Team Principal Adrián Campos says the team has been watching the career of Ghiotto ever since he was a multiple race winner in the GP3 Series back in 2015, where he finished as runner-up in the championship to current Formula 1 racer Esteban Ocon.

“Campos Vexatec Racing has been following Luca’s career for a few years and we were very impressed by his debut in the GP3 championship first and by his growth in the GP2 Series the following year, up to 2017 year when the series became FIA Formula 2,” said Campos.

“To succeed in this challenge, particular drivers with an exceptional profile are needed and Luca meets this requirement perfectly. We are therefore very pleased to have him in Campos Racing, joining forces to approach the 2018 FIA Formula 2 championship with the highest of ambitions.”