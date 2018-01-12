Greensmith back at M-Sport for WRC2 challenge

Rising star of British rally Gus Greensmith and co-driver Craig Parry will be taking part in nine 2018 FIA World Rally Championship events for M-Sport in WRC2 and a wildcard entry for Rallye Monte-Carlo.

The 21-year-old will kick off the season this month behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta R2 as he makes his debut at the Rallye Monte-Carlo.

Greensmith previously campaigned in a Fiesta R2 in the Drive DMACK Cup in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, before moving on to R5 machinery for the 2016 Wales Rally GB. In 2017 he took part in seven rounds of the WRC2 championship, with a bes finish of fifth place in Rally Sweden.

Consitency and learning key to 2018

“It feels great to be back in the swing of things, but this time in the colour blue. It’s been a long time since Wales Rally GB and now I cannot wait to get back behind the wheel.” said Greensmith.

“The 2018 WRC 2 Championship looks as though it’s going to be the most competitive yet and I’ve been working hard over the winter break for exactly that reason. I feel as though I’m going to be in a good place this year – mentally, physically, with Craig back by my side and of course with M-Sport, the reigning World Champions!

After speaking with Team Principal Malcolm Wilson, the young Brit will use the R2 outing as a fact-finding outing to learn about one of the most challenging rallies on the current schedule.

“Last year I think I showed my ability to drive as fast, if not faster, than my competitors. Speed wasn’t the issue, but consistency was and that is the key to doing well in any championship. This year, I need to focus on consistently scoring strong points.

“But at the same time I also have to admit that a goal of mine for this year is to secure my first WRC 2 victory. If the opportunity arises, and the circumstances are right, I’ll go for it. It’s a childhood dream and the second of six life goals I am aiming to achieve.”

Focus on championship rather than individual events

Co- driver Craig Parry added, “We’ve got a really good programme for 2018 and I can’t wait to get started – with nine rallies to plan and contest we’ll certainly be kept busy!

“This will be my second year with Gus and it really was fantastic to see how quickly he progressed last year – a lot faster than any of us expected. He’s progressed in every area of the sport and it was great to see him mature not only as a driver, but also as a person.

“The main aim for this year will be to try and find a bit more consistency. The speed is already there, so now we just need to cut out some of those small but costly mistakes. We can have a good push on our stronger events, and try to focus a bit more on championship position as opposed to each individual rally. But as always, the main goal is to enjoy every minute of it.”

M-Sport Managing Director, Malcolm Wilson OBE was happy to see the future star back at the M-Sport team, “It’s great to have Gus back with the team in 2018. He has the speed and the potential to go very far indeed. He’s still very young at only 21 years old, but he is also very determined to succeed. This could well be a breakthrough season for Gus and I’ll certainly be watching his progress with interest throughout the year.”