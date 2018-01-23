Hubert Remains in the GP3 Series with ART

ART Grand Prix have announced that Anthoine Hubert is to continue in the GP3 Series with the team for the second consecutive year.

The retaining of the Frenchman by the French outfit completes the quartet of drivers for the team that most would place as favourites for both titles due to their track record in the series.

Hubert had a strong debut season in 2017, finishing fourth in the championship behind team-mates George Russell, Jack Aitken and Nirei Fukuzumi.

The Frenchman’s best result was second in the Silverstone Feature Race with three third places at the Hungaroring, Monza and Jerez de la Frontera.

ART are hoping the progress Hubert made throughout 2017 is a good stepping stone towards him fighting for the title this year.

“After a decisive integration within the team in 2017 but a feeling of unfinished business, I’m keen to capitalize on the experience gained the last year and aim my goal with ART Grand Prix in 2018. It is also what the team wants and I thank them for trusting me,” said Hubert. “I also want to thank my partners, because without them this agreement would not have been possible, Lamirault Automobile Group and KML Management. This year, my goal will be to win the championship.”

Team Manager, Sébastien Philippe, added: “Anthoine had a significant first year for a talented and dedicated driver who now has all the assets needed to put his name on the list of GP3 winners. He knows the circuits, he has the experience of the car and works well with the team. He has had high praise from experienced drivers in 2017 and this year will be one for title contenders with ART Grand Prix with the ambition to keep both crowns.”

Hubert joins, Callum Ilott, Nikita Mazepin and Jake Hughes in lining up for the team in 2018.

Three pre-season tests lie between now and the opening weekend of the championship in Barcelona May 11-13.