Liberty’s F1 Future Plans Receive Positive Feedback from Pirelli Boss Isola

Pirelli Motorsport boss Mario Isola has revealed that he has seen Liberty Media’s initial outlines for the future direction of Formula 1, and he remains cautiously optimistic that they will be able to be a success.

The plans have been given a mixed reaction by the teams, with Scuderia Ferrari threatening to quit the sport if they are not altered, but Isola feels they would help Formula 1 become an even better product, even though they could be hard to implement.

Isola wants Formula 1 to be promoted in a good light, which in turn would help those involved in the sport, including Pirelli, be equally shown in a positive manner.

“I believe that it has been great as we’ve had a lot of talks with Liberty and are interested in a lot of projects with them,” said Isola to Crash.net. “We had a great relationship also with the previous owner but now the approach is different and we’re very interested to know their fresh ideas.

“They have a big challenge but I’m sure their target is to bring the sport to the top level is the same target as we have. If we supply the tyres to everybody it is in our interest to promote our product and also to grown the sport.

“F1 now has a technical department and are working on new ideas for the future regulations. That is a good approach because they don’t have any interest in giving an advantage to one or another team.

“What is important for them is to promote the championship and it is the same target as the FIA so we’re involved in many discussions with both and happy to support all the analysis and studies for the future.”