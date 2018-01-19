Lukasz Pieniazek ready for second season in WRC2

WRC2 competitor Lukasz Pieniazek will be returning for his second season in the FIA World Rally Championship supporting class.

The 27-year-old made the move up from Junior WRC last year and took part in six events in a Peugeot T16 before switching to a Skoda Fabia R5 for the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB.

The Pole will be staying with the Printsport-run Fabia R5 this year and is excited by the challenge that lay ahead of him this year.

“I am glad to announce that my second season at WRC2 is about to begin,” said Pieniazek, “I am totally overwhelmed with the positive emotions. Contesting WRC rallies is a huge challenge and I am extremely happy to continue my program at this level.”

While his full schedule is set to be announced, Pieniazek will be taking part in Rally Sweden, co-driven by Przemek Mazur.

As a warm-up to the second rally on the WRC calendar and to get more seat time in the Skoda, he will be taking part in Finland’s Arctic Lapland Rally at the end of January.