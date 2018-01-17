Lundgaard expects “interesting” season in Formula Renault 2.0

Double Formula 4 champion Christian Lundgaard expects his first season in Formula Renault Eurocup 2.0 to be “interesting”.

Lundgaard will continue with MP Motorsport in 2018 after taking the SMP and Spanish F4 titles with the team.

“This is a logical next step in my career,” he said. “Formula Renault 2.0 is a very competitive category that will hone my racing skills to the extreme.

“It feels good to be able to progress together with MP Motorsport, as it adds stability in what will undoubtedly be a challenging debut season in the series.

“I’m convinced that our cooperation offers the right baseline from which we can be successful in my rookie year.”

MP motorsport could only finish fourth in the series last year, with the team’s best placed driver Richard Verschoor finishing ninth in the championship.

Lundgaard believes he’ll be able to get the team back to winning way.

“It’s going to be a new challenge, a new season, a new car, but the same team, which is going to be quite interesting,” he told The Checkered Flag.

“They didn’t have the strongest year last year but I’m going to turn it around.”

The 16-year-old continues with the Renault Sport Academy in 2018 after joining the squad at the start of last year.