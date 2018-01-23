Marchionne Contemplating Bringing Maserati Back into F1 with Haas Deal

Scuderia Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne is considering bringing the Maserati name back into Formula 1 in a partnership with the Haas F1 Team, which would be similar to that seen recently with the announcement of the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team.

Rumours of a possible involvement of Maserati in FIA Formula E seem to be diminishing, and Marchionne revealed that he is considering bringing the Italian marquee back into Formula 1 for the first time since they supplied engines to British team Cooper in the late 1960’s.

Haas are currently without a major sponsor, but will field Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen for a second consecutive season in 2018, but a possible partnership with Maserati, would give the team more security on the grid.

“I’m not so sure. In terms of a possible cooperation, it is maybe better to try to organize a joint project with Haas in Formula 1,” said Marchionne to reporters at the Detroit Auto Show. “It would be a good project.”

Marchionne has already brought the Alfa Romeo name back in Formula 1 for the first time since Italian outfit Osella used their engines in 1987, with Sauber running Ferrari Driver Academy star Charles Leclerc alongside Marcus Ericsson in 2018, and it might not be long before Maserati are also back in the fold.