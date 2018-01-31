Marquez Quietly Confident after Sepang Test

Marc Marquez gave a positive evaluation of the new Honda RC213V after three days of testing at Sepang this week. The world champion tested a new aerodynamics package as well as a new engine, offering more power than the previous version.

Although the Spaniard was only seventh fastest on Tuesday, Marquez declared the upgrades a step-forward and added that he hadn’t chased an outright lap time.

“Today I feel very happy because we worked hard and quite well. We even did a long run of 15 laps around three o’clock, when the temperature on track was very high, and our pace was good. In the afternoon we kept trying different things and ultimately didn’t really make a time attack, but I felt very good on the bike. We need to check the new aerodynamics better, and on another circuit, as we want to make the right choice. On the other hand, I think we did a great job on the engine, even if we’re still not at 100 per cent with the setting. Generally speaking, I think Dani, Cal [Crutchlow], and I were working in slightly different ways, and we gathered a lot of information that will be useful for Honda to prepare a good base.”

By contrast, team-mate Dani Pedrosa did carry out a qualifying-style time-attack to finish second fastest and also leaves Malaysia satisfied with the new package.

“I think we had a positive final day, and a positive test in general here in Sepang. The team did a very good job, as we correctly planned the work schedule for each day. Today we put together all the best aspects from the previous two days and worked on our speed, improving our fast lap and our pace, and completing a long run of almost race distance on a good rhythm. We worked on the engine, aerodynamics, suspension, and tyres—both soft and hard specs. You could say we addressed more or less every area of the setup, and we got a good general feeling and collected a lot of data. We have to analyse everything more thoroughly, but the feeling was there. Now we look forward to confirming everything on other tracks.”