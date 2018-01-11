Nabila Tejpar switches to Peugeot 208 R2 ahead of 2018 BRC season

2017 British Ladies Rally Champion Nabila Tejpar unveiled her new Peugeot 208 R2 today at the Autosport International Show.

Tejpar is stepping away from her Ford Fiesta R2, which she last used in her inaugural World Rally Championship round at Wales Rally GB, and switches to the roar of the French manufacturer.

Now entering in to her third year of rallying, Tejpar will be joined by co-driver Richard Bliss in a programme which will include the 2018 Prestone MSA British Rally Championship but also see the pair competing further afield as the rookie looks to build her international experience.

“I had a confidence boosting development year in 2017 and after Wales Rally GB we sat down and looked at where to progress this season and the first step of that process was the car” says Tejpar.

Here we go… our first piece of @Autosport_Show News. @NabilaRally and Richard Bliss unveil their Peugeot 208 R2. More news to follow.#BRC pic.twitter.com/SBDeXVMxQ3 — Prestone MSA BRC (@MSA_BRC) January 11, 2018

“The R2 Fiesta was a great car to to learn in but I really wanted to take the next step up the ladder and the Peugeot 208 R2 was the logical choice.

“As soon as I drove the 208 I felt much more confident and consistent in my driving and I really felt at home. The car is more powerful than the Fiesta and it gives you that confidence in the corners that it can pull you through.

“Coupled with the support from Peugeot Sport and proven ability of the car on both gravel and tarmac, I’m looking forward to getting stuck in!”