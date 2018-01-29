MotoGP

Pedrosa on Top as Sepang Test Begins

Dani Pedrosa - Photo Credit: Repsol Honda

Dani Pedrosa set the pace on a rain-affected opening day of pre-season testing at Sepang on Sunday. The Spaniard edged out Ducati pair Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo as preparations for the new MotoGP season resumed in Malaysia.

For a long time, Sunday looked in danger of becoming an anti-climax after heavy morning rain prevented any meaningful running early on. Despite the conditions, Johann Zarco was a busy man with Monster Yamaha Tech 3 keen to maximise track time with their sole race rider, although the action would soon pick up after lunch.

Ultimately, conditions improved enough for Pedrosa to clock a 1:59.427 on a late time-attack, just two tenths shy of his own 2017 pole position time and a third of a second clear of last year’s Sepang winner Dovizioso. Ducati had the benefit of a private test in Malaysia late last week courtesy of Casey Stoner and understandably, the GP18 looked dialled in immediately with Dovizioso and Lorenzo the only other riders below the two-minute barrier.

Two more Ducatis rounded out the top five with Pramac pair Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller next up while Valentino Rossi was the first of the Yamahas in sixth in a key test for the Movistar squad. Reigning champion Marc Marquez was seventh ahead of Zarco with Cal Crutchlow ninth on an experimental day for the LCR rider while Pol Espargaro signalled KTM’s continued progress by rounding out the top ten.

 

2018 MotoGP Pre-Season Testing: Sepang (Day One)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
126. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:59.427
24. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:59.770
399. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:59.802
49. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing2:00.123
543. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing2:00.178
646. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP2:00.233
793. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team2:00.290
85. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 32:00.421
935. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol2:00.522
1044. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing2:00.568
1142. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR2:00.627
1230. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU2:00.664
1325. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP2:00.714
1441. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini2:00.866
1553. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing2:00.912
1629. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR2:01.027
1738. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing2:01.099
1821. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS2:01.161
1919. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team2:01.728
2050. Sylvain GuintoliSuzukiSuzuki Test Team2:01.864
2145. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini2:01.962
2268. Yonny HernandezYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 32:02.053
2317. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team2:02.088
2410. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing2:02.946
2512. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS2:03.732
2651. Michele PirroDucatiDucati Test Team2:04.767
2736. Mika KallioKTMKTM Test Team2:05.932

