Sara Williams collects British Womens Racing Drivers Club 2018 GoldStar Elite Award

Welsh rally driver Sara Williams heads in to the 2018 season on a high after collecting the GoldStar Elite Award presented by the British Womens Racing Drivers Club for a second time at the 2018 Autosport International Show.

In 2017 Williams competed in the French Renault Clio R3T Trophy, which took her and co-driver Mark Glennester into the Cols of Mont Blanc and the Midi Pyrenees.

Along with the GoldStar Elite Award, Williams will pick up the Louise Aitken Walker Trophy for the Rally section of the BWRDC on 4 February at the annual awards ceremony.

“The 2018 winners, Elen Worthington and Elite GoldStar Sara Williams were previous GoldStar winners in 2016 and both ladies have continued to go from strength to strength in their respective disciplines.” said a BWRDC spokesperson.

“We are delighted to honour our two worthy winners for the second time, as both their motorsport careers progress further”