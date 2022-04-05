Manx Rally Returns to Isle of Man in May

After being forced to cancel the two previous years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Manx Rally at the Isle of Man in United Kingdom is now set to make a return and see rally cars out on the narrow roads on the islands with the event to take place on 13/14 May.
Last week it was confirmed the rally will be held as planned with the registration being opened for the drivers; the team behind the event have worked hard for weeks to get this rally to be hosted.
As the restrictions on the island ceases after 1 April, the rally is set to host a new for 2022 qualifying round of the FIA ERC Celtic Trophy which allows drivers from abroad to take part.
The rally base will be at the TT Grandstand in Douglas and the rally will feature 14 stages which are run over the two days together with a pre-event shakedown on the Friday morning, six of the stages will be run during the darkness.
Some of the classic stages such as Little London, Tholt-e-Will, Druidale and Baldwin will be featured as part of the 100 stage miles over Friday and Saturday.
The rally will also count as a round for these series; HRCR Stage Masters Historic Stage Rally Challenge, the Welsh Historic Rally Championship, and the ANWCC Rally Championship.