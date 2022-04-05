National Rally

Manx Rally Returns to Isle of Man in May

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Manx Rally

After being forced to cancel the two previous years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Manx Rally at the Isle of Man in United Kingdom is now set to make a return and see rally cars out on the narrow roads on the islands with the event to take place on 13/14 May.

Last week it was confirmed the rally will be held as planned with the registration being opened for the drivers; the team behind the event have worked hard for weeks to get this rally to be hosted.

As the restrictions on the island ceases after 1 April, the rally is set to host a new for 2022 qualifying round of the FIA ERC Celtic Trophy which allows drivers from abroad to take part.

Credit: Manx Rally

The rally base will be at the TT Grandstand in Douglas and the rally will feature 14 stages which are run over the two days together with a pre-event shakedown on the Friday morning, six of the stages will be run during the darkness.

Some of the classic stages such as Little London, Tholt-e-Will, Druidale and Baldwin will be featured as part of the 100 stage miles over Friday and Saturday.

The rally will also count as a round for these series; HRCR Stage Masters Historic Stage Rally Challenge, the Welsh Historic Rally Championship, and the ANWCC Rally Championship.

