Manx Autosport Announces Exciting Plans to Secure Future of Rallying on the Isle of Man

Manx Autosport, the club responsible for organizing rallies on the Isle of Man, has unveiled its plans to ensure a thriving future for special stage rallying on the island. Following the remarkable success of the Manx Rally in May, where 130 competitors conquered nearly 140 stage miles on iconic closed roads, the club has taken significant steps to strategically shape the medium-term future of rallying with a fresh and enthusiastic team.

“We believe it is the right thing to do. Cancelling the September rally gives us the breathing space we need to come back bigger and stronger in 2024,” stated Leonie Marchbank, Chair of Manx Autosport. “We have iconic special stages on the island, and we all want to see the island roads used twice a year from 2024 onwards. It is all about future-proofing rallying on the island.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced by rally organizers, particularly those hosting major closed road events, Manx Autosport conducted a comprehensive review of its organisation and functioning to secure the long-term future of rallying on the island, which boasts a proud 60-year history.

“We have been very busy rebuilding the organizing team and restructuring the club, so that we can build on the success of our event in May. Our aim for 2024 and beyond is to continue to deliver outstanding events on outstanding roads in the very best tradition of Isle of Man rallying,” Marchbank emphasised.

The club is actively collaborating with government departments, voluntary agencies, and championship organizers to establish a coordinated and detailed program of events for the next three years, receiving positive support from the island government for its plans.

“We hope that competitors, marshals, and fans from across the UK and further afield will come and enjoy what is an incredible island for closed road motor sport,” Marchbank added, expressing gratitude to all who supported the May rally, which received outstanding feedback from participants.

The cancellation of the September event allows Manx Autosport to allocate ample time and resources to strengthen the organizing team, ensuring the upcoming rallies exceed expectations. With iconic special stages and a commitment to delivering exceptional events, Manx Autosport looks forward to a vibrant future for rallying on the Isle of Man.