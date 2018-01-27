TCR confirms two drivers for Ginetta Junior return

Total Control Racing has confirmed two drivers as it prepares to return to the Ginetta Junior championship.

The Midlands based team last raced in the main series in 2016 helping Dave Wooder to fourth in the championship standings.

It sat out of last season, but returned for the Winter Series and will be back on the main grid this year, with Ruben del Sarte ad rookie Patrick Kibble already confirmed for the upcoming season.

Del Sarte moves to TCR following HHC Motorsport’s exit from the Ginetta Junior championship.

The Dutchman made his debut with HHC last season, finishing ninth in the standings.

He moved to Douglas Motorsport for the Winter Series, where he took his first overall podium, but decided against continuing with the team for his second season in the main championship, moving to the returning TCR.

Del Sarte will hope to build on his experience from his rookie season as TCR aims high in its Ginetta Junior return.

He will be joined by Patrick Kibble, who will make the step up from karting with the team in 2018.

Kibble, a regular front runner in karting, has already begun testing with the team. He said he’d shown “great pace and improvement” so far as he prepares for his first year in car racing.