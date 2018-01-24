TCR UK unveils TV and live streaming plans

TCR UK has unveiled its plans for showcasing races on TV and online for its first season, partnering with Pro-Active Broadcast.

The series will be streamed online live to the TCR portal, YouTube and Facebook Live. The Checkered Flag was previously told that live streaming would be absolutely essential for the series.

In addition, TCR UK will be shown on tv channels Front Runner, Motorsport TV and Sky Sports, and will be made accessible on Motor Trend On Demand and other similar platforms.

The series will work with Pro-Active Broadcast for both the TV broadcasting and live streaming. The company has previously covered Brit Car and the Fun Cup.

“The announcement we’re making today means that everything is now in place for our first season,” said Mark James, the media coordinator for TCR UK. “We think Pro-Active will be fantastic partners and the channels have all shown great enthusiasm for the championship.”

Bryn Lucas, who has previously been a host for Goodwood Festival of Speed and Autosport International Show coverage, and commentator Andy McEwan will both be involved in the coverage of TCR UK in 2018.

“I’m particularly looking forward to working with Bryn and Andy as our presentation team,” said James. “And I’m sure the fans will enjoy superb coverage of what we are confident will be close, exciting racing this year.”

The inaugural TCR UK season is set to start on March 31 at Silverstone, with a media day set to take place at the circuit a few weeks prior.