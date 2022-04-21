Jessica Hawkins Takes First Victory in TCR UK

27-year-old Jessica Hawkins claimed her maiden win at Oulton Park in TCR UK on Monday 18 April 2022. Hawkins drove with Area Motorsport with FASTR, starting behind her teammate Jamie Tonks. The W Series driver started second but claimed first position from the first corner and managed to hold off pressure from Max Hart until the end of the race.

Hawkins, who will race for Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors team in W Series’ third season, is the first British woman to take victory in the TCR U.K competition. She becomes the third female to compete in TCR U.K since 2018 when Jessica Bäckman took part.

As well as her 2022 competitions, Hawkins is well known for being a stunt driver with Fast and the Furious Live and James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’. She further remains a driver ambassador for Aston Martin Formula One Team where she joined in May 2021.

The next round of TCR UK will see drivers compete at Donington Park on 28/29 May 2022. Before this, Hawkins will race at W Series season opener at Miami International Autodrome for the first of 10 races supported by eight Formula One Grand Prix weekends.