MotoGP

Vinales and Yamaha Take Over on Day Two

Maverick Vinales - Photo Credit: Movistar Yamaha

Maverick Vinales led a Movistar Yamaha 1-2 on a competitive second day of pre-season testing at Sepang on Monday. The Spaniard narrowly outpaced team-mate Valentino Rossi as both riders dropped under Dani Pedrosa’s Sunday benchmark in Malaysia.

For the second day in succession, proceedings were slow to get underway after overnight rain left damp patches which deterred the riders from venturing out. When conditions did finally improve, a number of riders were still caught out with Pol Espargaro forced to visit the medical centre after a tumble at turn two while reigning champion Marc Marquez also lost control later in the day.

In the end, the Yamahas rose to the top on the day when the factory YZR-M1s sported brand new aerodynamic updates. The initial signs were encouraging with Vinales clocking a 1:59.355, three hundredths quicker than Rossi, with Cal Crutchlow completing the top three on an LCR Honda also running a brand new aero fairing.

Jorge Lorenzo continued Ducati’s promising start to the new year with fourth place ahead of Pramac’s Jack Miller while Johann Zarco completed a top six separated by just 0.347s. Marquez ended the day four tenths down in seventh, just ahead of 2017 title rival Andrea Dovizioso, while Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Iannone rounded out the top ten, Iannone taking the new GSX-RR into the top ten for the first time despite having to stop with an engine fire.

 

2018 MotoGP Pre-Season Testing: Sepang (Day Two)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
125. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:59.355
246. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:59.390
335. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:59.443
499. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:59.498
543. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:59.509
65. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:59.702
793. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:59.730
84. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:59.732
99. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:59.747
1029. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:59.917
1141. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:59.925
1226. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:59.999
1342. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR2:00.042
1444. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing2:00.262
1553. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing2:00.506
1638. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing2:00.520
1721. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS2:00.662
1836. Mika KallioKTMKTM Test Team2:00.701
1919. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team2:00.728
2017. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team2:00.914
2130. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU2:00.952
2250. Sylvain GuintoliSuzukiSuzuki Test Team2:01.392
2345. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini2:01.456
2468. Yonny HernandezYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 32:01.554
2510. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing2:01.689
2612. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS2:01.810

Related Posts