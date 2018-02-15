Bird continues partnership with Century in Ginetta GT5

Seventeen year old Max Bird has extended his partnership with Century Motorsport in the Ginetta GT5 challenge series ahead of the 2018 season. Bird had a successful season with the Compton-based squad, winning the season-opener at Oulton Park and achieving a pole position at the season finale at Donington Park in his rookie campaign. This year he hopes to step up and challenge for the championship which seems to be a realistic ambition for both parties.

But with this being only his second season racing cars this will be no mean fate. Speaking ahead of the start of the season said “I am looking forward to this season and after the results I produced at the final round of last year I believe the championship is within reach for 2018. After winning Dubai in the A2 class at the beginning of this year I feel like I am ready!”

And team manager of Century Motorsport, Nathan Freke is glad that Max has resigned for the team after a great year last season, “It’s great to be working with Max again in 2018. We shared a lot of success in 2017 and the package we have for 2018 is a very strong one. Our aim is to win the championship and we believe that Max has the ability to do this.

“The GT5 championship is an important one to us, as we want to offer a ladder system through Century Motorsport progressing into either Ginetta Supercup or our GT programme, and GT5 is the start of it all.

“There is a lot of promising talent on the grid so it’s an exciting time for the future of British Motorsport. We are all looking forward to the season ahead with Max.”

Now with a year of experience on his young shoulders and with big ambitions ahead, it is now down to Max to prove himself right from the word go at Oulton Park…