BMW Given High-End Power Boosts in Latest IMSA Balance of Performance

The BMW M8 GTE has received some power adjustments ahead of next week’s test at the Sebring International Raceway as part of the latest changes to the Balance of Performance within the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

BMW raced the car for the very first time during last months Rolex 24 at Daytona but was well off the pace of their rivals in the GT Le Mans class, but have been given an increase in their top-end turbo boost for the Sebring test, although some of the lower-end RPM ranges have been slightly reduced.

The 4.0-litre turbocharged twin-turbo V8 will have reduced power at 2500, 3000 and 4500 RPM, but between 5000 and 7500 RPM, the boost will be increased.

As well as the power adjustments, BMW has been given a two-litre increase in fuel capacity, as has the Porsche 911 RSR, while the dominant Ford GT has lost two-litres of their own fuel capacity.

In GT Daytona, there has been a 1.0mm larger air restrictor for the Lamborghini Huracan GT3, which won its class at Daytona, while the Mercedes-AMG GT3 has had a 1mm reduction in the air restrictor, although alongside a five-kilogram weight break.

In the Prototype class, there has been no power or weight adjustments made, but the Acura ARX-05 DPi will see a three-litre reduction in fuel capacity, while all of the DPi cars will race with high-downforce specifications for the remainder of the season.

The Cadillac DPi-V.R, Mazda RT24-P, Nissan Onroak DPi and Acura will all now be allowed to run front wicker options, while there are also adjustments in the maximum height and angles of wickers and rear wings.