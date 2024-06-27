Meyer Shank returns to IMSA in 2025 with Acura

Meyer Shank Racing is set to return to the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship with a pair of Acura ARX-06 LMDh cars in partnership with HRC US.

The team will return to the top flight category of GTP in the 2025 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona after a one-year break from the series to focus on the NTT Indycar Series this year, the team ran the #60 Acura for a full season in 2023 and also won the opening round in Daytona. Meyer Shank Racing has signed a multi-year deal with Acura to run a factory program alongside HRC US who will be doing the operational role and will put their effort in one of the Acuras meanwhile Michael Shank’s team will oversee the second car.

This means the current team Wayne Taylor Racing and Andretti will be changing brands for the 2025 season, at the moment they are running a sole entry in the IMSA but are rumored to change to Cadillac V-Series R LMDh prototypes next year after Chip Ganassi Racing will end their partnership with Cadillac come to the end of 2024.

Cadillac is also looking to expand their efforts in IMSA next year with two prototypes for WTRAndretti and continue with the one that Action Express Racing is currently running.

Credit: Meyer Shank Racing

“Running our own GTP car is the next, exciting step for our associates at HRC US, we race to develop our people and technology and we are thrilled to be partnering with MSR to race our ARX-06 against some of the world’s best sportscar teams. This is why the next logical step for us is race engineer our own car: buckle-up HRC boys and girls!” David Salters, President of Honda Racing Corporation USA, said.

“I would like to sincerely thank Wayne Taylor, the WTR with Andretti team and its talented drivers. We have shared some brilliant and successful times together; and we look forward to finishing 2024 with more top-level racing,”

“First, on behalf of everyone at Meyer Shank Racing, I want to express our gratitude to David Salters and everyone at HRC and Acura for giving us this opportunity. We are supremely grateful to have earned this new opportunity and everyone on the team is looking forward to day one in our new relationship with Acura, and the new role we’ll be playing in HRC US’s IMSA programme.” Shank added.