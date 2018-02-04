Campos Racing linked with WTCR entry alongside SEAT

Oriola on the TCR grid in Dubai, where he took victory in race 1. Credit: TCR Media

Campos Racing have been linked as the replacement to Craft-Bamboo Racing as the main SEAT team in the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) with as many as 3 Leon TCR entries under consideration by the Valencian team.

The move comes following the reported loss of Craft-Bamboo’s Lukoil sponsorship to WRT, rumoured to be on the grid with Jean-Karl Vernay and Gordon Shedden in Audi RS3 LMS’s, which supported the Anglo-Hong Kong team since it debuted in the TCR series in 2015.

John Filippi and Pepe Oriola are currently in line as prime candidates for two of the three seats. The pair will be familiar to the team with Filippi having spent his first three seasons in the WTCC at Campos whilst Oriola was a former driver coach for the team in 2014.

Oriola rcently underwent testing with SEAT Sport at the Albacete Circuit alongside Jordi Gene and Audi Sport TT Cup runner-up Mikel Azcona, as he prepares to enter his ninth full season at the wheel of a SEAT car.

The Spaniard is one of the most successful drivers from the TCR International Series having consistently fought in each season for the drivers’ title. With 8 victories at the wheel of the Leon, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him at the sharp-end once again.

Filippi meanwhile has been improving year on year in the WTCC, scoring his best overall finish of twelfth last season with a personal best result of fourth in China and Qatar. The Corsican has hinted at his 2018 return on social media with his personal sponsor Oscaro set to partner the WTCR.