Das Makes Carlin Switch for 2018 EuroFormula Open Season

American teenager Cameron Das will contest his first full season of EuroFormula Open after signing with Carlin Motorsport.

The seventeen-year-old debuted in the championship at Silverstone in 2017 with Campos Racing and contested the second half of the season with the Spanish outfit, finishing in the points on four occasions.

Since then, Das had a solid campaign in the TRS New Zealand championship, but after testing with Carlin earlier this year, he decided the British outfit was the place for him to race in 2018.

“I am elated to announce my involvement in EuroFormula Open with Carlin this year,” said Das. “The championship is incredibly strong, and it offers a platform which I believe will prepare me well for other European championships in the future.

“I’m glad I have the opportunity to work with Carlin which has had an incredible influence in my development thus far. I have no doubts that we will be championship contenders from the start. They truly have an A-list group of people working on our 2018 effort. I am especially excited to work with Harvey Spencer as my engineer, so I feverishly anticipate our results this year.

“Personally, I’ve been working incredibly hard during this off-season to best prepare for this championship. I believe my participation in the Toyota Racing Series, recent winter tests, and off-track physical training have put me in better form ahead of a season than ever before.

“I am incredibly grateful for my sponsors, the Bertil Roos Racing School and Autobahn Indoor Speedway, for helping to make my wildest dreams a reality.”