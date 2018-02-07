Drugovich Makes Full-Time EuroFormula Open Move with RP Motorsport

Felipe Drugovich will make a full-time move into EuroFormula Open in 2018 after signing with RP Motorsport, the team that he made a race-winning début with in the season finale last season.

The Brazilian steps up to Formula 3 machinery on a full-time basis after two years racing in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship, with Drugovich finishing his second campaign third in the standings after seven race victories and two further podiums.

However, his performance at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at the end of the 2017 EuroFormula Open season was superb, with the seventeen-year-old taking a pole position for the first race of the weekend before taking a dominant victory in the second.

“After my excellent debut last year, I immediately realized that RP Motorsport was for me the ideal team to continue my personal growth,” said Drugovich, who has taken the 2017/18 MRF Challenge Formula 2000 title over the winter months.

“The team was able to put me in the best conditions to be able to doing well and the success at the debut was an incredible result, but now we want to keep ourselves at high levels even during the next season.

“I know it will not be easy, because the competition is very strong, but I have the maximum confidence in the potential of the team. I will give 110% on every weekend and try to learn everything very quickly, and it will also be a great honour to represent Brazil in this prestigious competition, having also a countryman like Guilherme Samaia at my side. I can’t wait to get on the track!”