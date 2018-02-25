Teenager Dunner Makes EuroFormula Open move with Drivex School

Drivex School has announced Lukas Dunner as their second driver for the 2018 EuroFormula Open season, joining the already confirmed Christian Hahn.

The Austrian racer will step up into Formula 3 machinery in just his second season in single-seater racing, having competed in Formula 4 last season in both the F4 Spain and SMP F4 NEZ championships, scoring a podium finish in the former.

“I am very excited to join Drivex for the 2018 EuroFormula Open season,” said Dunner. “I really enjoy being in this comfortable and familiar team environment, which helps me a lot to perform at my best possible level.

“Drivex has a proven track record of success as well. We’ve been busy testing in the F3 car during the winter, but I still have a lot to learn.

“I am really looking forward to race at some of the best tracks in the world such as Monza, Spa and Silverstone! I can’t wait to get the season started with Drivex and see what we can achieve together.”

Miguel Ángel de Castro, Team Principal of Drivex, feels Dunner has a bright future ahead of him, and he is hoping to take the Austrian to the front of the field, much like what happened when his countryman, Ferdinand Habsburg, was with the team back in 2015 and 2016.

“I’m pleased to have Lukas Dunner joining our team because he is a talented driver with a bright future ahead,” said Ángel de Castro. “He is extremely young and, despite his limited experience in single-seater racing of only one year, he made steady, fast progress with our Formula 3 car.

“The season kicks off, but we still have a long way to go ahead of our season debut with the Winter Series. We will work to help Lukas to keep improving.

“I sincerely hope we will have a successful season together and I’m looking forward to repeating the same winner path we achieved with his fellow countryman Ferdinand Habsburg.”