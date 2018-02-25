EuroFormula Open and Michelin Announce Expanded Partnership

Michelin Motorsport will remain as the sole tyre supplier of the EuroFormula Open championship for a further three seasons, after the two parties signed a new agreement that takes the alliance up until the conclusion of the 2020 season during the recent Winter Tests at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Jesús Pareja, the CEO of GT Sport, is delighted that the French tyre manufacturer are remaining involved with both EuroFormula Open and the International GT Open for a further three seasons, having initially partnered back in 2015, and he is convinced the 2018 season will see both championships take a step forward.

“We are delighted with the results obtained in these first three years of cooperation with Michelin, both from a sporting and technical perspective, but most of all, we are very happy about the new three-year stint of this cooperation that is ahead of us,” said Pareja.

“We will now cooperate more closely in the areas of communication, marketing and public relations. The projects that are being prepared are going to transform our paddock and bring it to a much higher level in terms of entertainment and networking opportunities.

“I am convinced that the 2018 season will mark another step forward for the GT Open and the EuroFormula, and the partnership with Michelin is a key factor in this growth.”

The two parties will work closer together from this season, including in all aspects of communications, marketing activation and spectator entertainment, and Pascal Couasnon, the Director of Michelin Motorsport, says that being involved in both the EuroFormula Open and the International GT Open championships shows that the company puts a lot of importance into the development of young professional and amateur drivers.

“The extension of the cooperation with the International GT Open and the EuroFormula is another example of the importance that professional and amateur drivers alike have for our company,” said Couason.

“Michelin Motorsport is present at all levels of motorsports, and this allows participants to GT Sport Series to benefit from the experience and the technology that we have developed in the top racing series around the world.

“We work closely with teams, supplying tyres which are safe, competitive and durable. Michelin tyres developed for our customer racing programmes are efficient and at the same time, provide driving pleasure and offer reasonable purchase costs.”