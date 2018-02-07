FIM MotoE World Cup bike unveiled

The Energica supplied machine which will power the FIM MotoE World Cup has been launched in Rome by Loris Capirossi. The Energica Ego will be used by all teams, with Michelin being the official tyre supplier. The bike currently produces around 145hp and is available to buy for the road, providing you have the right amount of cash. The class will be sponsored by Enel, an Italian manufacturer and distributor of electric and gas.

The grid will consist of eighteen bikes, and the seven MotoGP satellite teams – Tech 3, LCR, Angel Nieto, Marc VDS, Pramac, Avintia and Gresini, will receive two bikes each. The remaining four will be provided for Moto2 and Moto3 teams who choose to enter.

Races will run alongside the MotoGP World Championship and are proposed to be ten laps in length. Practice sessions will take place on Friday, with qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday, and will join the calendar from 2019.

Electric racing is no new concept, and both the TT Zero and Formula E have received great success worldwide. The only issue is battery life, with the TT Zero only able to last one lap (37.73 miles). However, the MotoE World Cup will be run at short distance, so battery or bike changes won’t be necessary.