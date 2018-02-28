Florescu back with Fortec Motorsport in EuroFormula Open

Romanian teenager Petru Florescu will remain in EuroFormula Open in 2018 after agreeing to remain with Fortec Motorsport.

The Romanian joined Fortec mid-way through the 2017 season after beginning the year with Campos Racing, but endured a frustrating season that saw him only score points in half of the eighteen races, with best finishes of sixth at the both the Autodromo do Estoril and Circuit Paul Ricard.

“I want to win,” insists Florescu, who also raced in two rounds of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship with Motopark in 2017. “Last year has been a bit of a rollercoaster for me but we’ve drawn a line and have started fresh.

“I am very proud of the work we’ve done over winter to get the car and myself ready for the season. Fortec Motorsport have a wealth of experience and they are a great team of people.

“I am immensely proud to be part of it all and I’ll try my best to show everyone that last season was nothing but a glitch. Now I feel we are truly ready to attack the top spot!”

Jamie Dye, Fortec Motorsport’s Managing Director, has welcome the decision of Florescu to remain with the team in 2018, and he feels that after a strong winter of preparation and testing, Florescu could be a title contender this year.

“The Fortec Motorsport EuroFormula Open team is very excited to have Petru Florescu return for 2018,” said Dye. “Petru came to Fortec late last season and within a short time started working well with the team.

“During winter testing Petru has contributed a huge amount in leading the development of the car and with this the team believes that the championship title fight will be possible.”