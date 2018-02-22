Force India Issue Statement Denying Potential Takeover Imminent

A statement from the Sahara Force India F1 Team has poured cold water on the rumours the Silverstone-based outfit are close to being taken over, with all of their attention being focused on next week’s launch of the VJM11.

Rumours have been rife in recent months about the future of Force India, particularly with the uncertainty over team owner Vijay Mallya, but the shareholders has dismissed any sale is close, although they do not deny they are, or have been, in communication with potential suitors.

The VJM11 will be launched next Monday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, who will be team-mates for a second consecutive season in 2018.

“Following recent media reports speculating on the sale of Force India Formula One Team Limited, the Company’s shareholders wish to clarify that there is no offer from potential investors under consideration,” said the statement from Force India.

“The Team is focussed on the start of testing next week where the 2018 car will be presented in Barcelona on Monday 26th of February. The team’s drivers, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, will pull the covers off the VJM11 and pose for photos in the pit lane at 8:00am local time.”