JDC-Miller Motorsports Forced To Withdraw Le Mans Entry

After initially announcing their intention to compete in the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans, the JDC-Miller MotorSports team has had to withdraw their entry after failing in their efforts to put together a competitive entry in time.

The pairing of Mikhail Goikhberg and Stephen Simpson finished an excellent fourth in the Prototype class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2017, which including a pair of podiums at Watkins Glen International and the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, and had earned an invitation to the biggest endurance event in the world.

However, they have advised officials that they will be unable to fulfil their position, and they have dropped off the entry list for the event.

“JDC-Miller MotorSports will not file an entry for the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans,” read a statement from the team. “The team had previously announced their intention to utilize the entry awarded to them from winning IMSA’s Jim Trueman award in 2017.

“After spending the past several months working towards participating in the event the team regretfully informed IMSA, the ACO and their partners that some unexpected challenges came up late in the planning process.

“The team was unable to finalize arrangements that would have allowed them to be as competitive as they required for running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year. JDC-Miller MotorSports would like to thank IMSA for their efforts in trying to work with the team to find a solution.

“The team would also like to apologize to IMSA and the ACO for being unable to fulfill the awarded invitation and any related difficulties caused to either organization.”