AO Racing confirms return for Rexy and Spike in 2025

AO Racing has confirmed its commitment to the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, announcing the return of their fan-favourite dinosaur-themed entries across two classes.

The American outfit will continue their assault on both the LMP2 class with ‘Spike’ and the GTD PRO category with ‘Rexy’, building upon an impressive sophomore season that has seen the team fighting for championship honours.

As they prepare for the season finale at Petit Le Mans, Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette reflected on their remarkable progress: “It’s a little bit surreal to think that the 2024 season is almost over and that we head into Petit Le Mans leading the GTD Pro Championship. The team has had a lot of growth this year, and it’s been a massive effort from everyone involved to get to where we are.”

The 2024 campaign has proven particularly fruitful for the squad, with their LMP2 entry ‘Spike’ securing four pole positions and a podium finish in the hands of PJ Hyett and Paul-Loup Chatin. Meanwhile, ‘Rexy’, their distinctively-liveried Porsche 911 GT3 R has dominated the GTD PRO class with two poles and three victories, leading the championship standings for much of the season.

Beyond their on-track success, AO Racing has carved out a unique position in the paddock with their prehistoric-themed approach to motorsport, attracting fans of all ages and bringing a fresh perspective to the sport’s traditional environment.

“The fans have really embraced Spike, Rexy, and Roxy this year for which we are extremely grateful,” said Jeannette. “It’s so much fun to see families and young children get so enthusiastic about both the cars and characters. We can’t wait to build more on that support nationwide across the IMSA calendar.”

While further details about their 2025 programme, including driver line-ups, are yet to be confirmed, the team’s focus remains on closing out their current campaign in style as they chase championship glory at Road Atlanta.

